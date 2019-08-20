Brain cancer survivor wins Chevy Camaro after hitting hole-in-1 at Make-A-Wish golf outing

A Campbellsport, Wis. man who is a brain cancer survivor himself aced the 17th hole at Blackwolf Run’s River Course on Aug. 19 during Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s annual golf outing.

According to a news release from officials with Van Horn Automotive Group, one of the sponsors of the golf outing, Craig Hatch, with an eight iron in hand, approached the 154-yard 17th hole of the River Course for his first tee shot of the day during a shotgun start.

“I didn’t think the ball actually went in!” Hatch said in the release. “It was my first shot of the day, and I was in disbelief. As the witness walked to the hole to verify that it was in there, I ran next to her because I couldn’t believe it. It was my first hole-in-one and my first time golfing in the Make-A-Wish golf outing.”

Congratulations, and great shot, Mr. Hatch!

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. CLICK HERE to learn more about Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, or to support their mission.