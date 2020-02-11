Brat Fest entertainment announced for Memorial Day weekend

The World’s Largest Brat Fest is shaking the winter blues away and announced some of the dozens of acts that will take the stage.

More than 70 bands on three stages will be providing free music to Brat Fest.

Joe Nichols will be performing on Friday night, and 38 Special and Skid Row will be there on Saturday and Sunday. Cherry Pie and Bucking Covington will also be returning to the festival.

Brat fest kicks off at 6 a.m., on Friday, May 22, with NBC15’s “Take Your Brat to Work Day”Friday. It runs until 9 a.m. In 2019, a record 35,000 brats were sold. People can meet members of NBC15’s Morning Show while picking up brats.

Over the past 30 years, Brat Fest has raised more than $1.4 million for local charities who rely on proceeds from the event to keep their programs running.

The event is a volunteer-run and happens rain or shine over Memorial Day weekend.

