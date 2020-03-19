Brat Fest postponed to late August over coronavirus concerns

The Brat Fest has been postponed to Aug. 28-30 amid concern over the coronavirus.

The World's Largest Brat Fest plans to hold an On-Line Auction, to raise funds to help provide food and support for those less fortunate during the public health crisis.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 22-24.

"We sincerely hope that we will be able to come together as a community once again at The World’s Largest Brat Festival in August. We appreciate the continued support from our sponsors and entertainers in these uncertain times," according to a release from the Fest on Thursday.

The festival says it will do its best to keep the scheduled 70 bands on three stages.

Head to Brat Fest's website for the latest.