Brat Fest postponed to late August over coronavirus concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Brat Fest has been postponed to Aug. 28-30 amid concern over the coronavirus.
The World's Largest Brat Fest plans to hold an On-Line Auction, to raise funds to help provide food and support for those less fortunate during the public health crisis.
The festival was originally scheduled for May 22-24.
"We sincerely hope that we will be able to come together as a community once again at The World’s Largest Brat Festival in August. We appreciate the continued support from our sponsors and entertainers in these uncertain times," according to a release from the Fest on Thursday.
The festival says it will do its best to keep the scheduled 70 bands on three stages.