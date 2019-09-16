Brawl breaks out after court hearing for murder suspect

A brawl broke out Monday morning after a court hearing for a murder suspect.

A fight broke out outside a South Carolina courthouse between family members of a murder suspect and those of his alleged victim. (Source: WCSC)

The fight was between family members of murder suspect Da’Shawn Richards and his alleged victim, El’Tajaris Carew Jr. Deputies broke up the fight before anyone was seriously injured.

Richards faces one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

North Charleston police say Richards shot and killed Carew during an argument at an apartment on Califf Street in January.

Richards was captured in February in Seattle, Washington. Investigators believe the shooting was an act of retaliation.

During Monday's hearing, Richards acted as his own defense attorney.

"Do you have factual evidence to produce to me?" Richards asked Judge Skip Gosnell.

Gosnell explained that the state shows the court what evidence they’re using to establish probable cause to send the case to trial. After the hearing, Carew’s family members said they were disgusted the way his accused killer acted in court.

“He has no manners, the judge just saw that just now, and if I could have got my hands on his *** I would have hurt him myself,” Carew’s mother, Lashenda Floyd, said.

"That just lets you know that he doesn't really care about what happens in life to him or anyone else, it's just a don't care attitude," family member Karen Heyward said.

Gosnell ruled there was enough probable cause to send Richards’ case to trial.

