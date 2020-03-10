Dr. Jeff Pothof is a UW Health Chief Quality and Safety Officer who is breaking down the facts and myths of coronavirus.

During the morning show Dr. Pothof shared that wearing a mask does more harm than good if you are healthy. "We are asking people to not buy masks to save them for the health care providers, but if you are sick then yes wear a mask so it protects those droplets from your cough or sneeze," Dr. Pothof said.

Protecting yourself from coronavirus includes staying home when you're sick, avoiding people who have been sick with the virus and properly washing your hands.

"You want to make sure you wet your hands first, lather your hands with soap and then rub the soap on your hands for 20 seconds," Dr. Pothof said. "20 seconds can be broken down by tapping your foot, counting or singing 'Happy Birthday,'" Dr. Pothof said.

UW-Health has moved to their emergency preparedness plan according to officials, they have set up a hotline phone number 608-720-5300 to answer any questions people have surrounding the coronavirus. This week the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene was cleared to administer tests locally which will decrease turnaround time for patients and help health care providers treat patients quickly.

"We have nurses who will come to homes and administer tests," Dr. Pothof said. "People are surviving the virus. Depending on the severity of symptoms we will decide the best treatment plan which can be treating the virus in your own home or admitting you to the hospital."

More information about UW-health's coronavirus plan click here.