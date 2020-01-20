‘Breaking the borders’: Rock Co. officials work together to limit response time

A few minutes can be the difference between life and death when it comes to response time. In order to limit that response time, Rock County emergency responders are breaking borders, working together unlike ever before.

“We don't care what it says on the side of a truck, a firetruck. What we care about is that we get the right amount of people, and the correctly trained people to help our citizens regardless,” says Chief Ernie Rhodes, Janesville Fire Department.

The new system is called Automatic Vehicle Locator, or ‘AVL’ for short. It uses GPS tracking to dispatch the closest available responders to those in need, regardless of what agency the responders are from.

Right now, four of the 11 Rock County emergency departments use the system.

“We're paving the way for the rest of the county to follow us, and we hope they do follow us,” says Daniel Pease, interim chief for the City of Beloit Fire Department.

Participating departments say they are already seeing a difference.

“We also had a fire on during the ice storm over in Rockvale trailer park,” says Chief Gene Wright, Town of Beloit Fire Department. “We saved probably 10-15 minutes of response time just to that one call.”

While the system is new, Rock County fire chiefs are already looking forward.

“Looking at the future, it's really going to make the whole department basically run as one large, municipal department, instead of 11 small communities trying to put together to one call,” says Chief Wright.

These new changes are taxpayer funded, but officials say it is not at much cost. Most departments already had the necessary systems, but are just now implementing them.

