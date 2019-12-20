Brendan Dassey ineligible for pardon, commutation not considered

The Pardon Advisory Board will not be considering Brendan Dassey’s pardon because it doesn’t meet required conditions.

The Board notified Dassey and his attorney, Laura Nirider, of their decision on Tuesday.



”Dear Mr. Dassey,

”Unfortunately, we are unable to consider your application for pardon because you do not meet one or more of the required eligibility conditions. Specifically, you are currently ineligible because:



It has not been at least five (5) years since you completed your entire sentence for the conviction you want to be pardoned.



You are currently required to register as a sex offender under Wis. State 301.45.

”If you are still unclear as to why your application does not qualify or you have further questions, please visit https://evers.wi.gov/Pages/pardon-information.aspx

”In addition, the governor is not considering requests for commutation.

”Thank you for contacting the Pardon Advisory Board.”

Sincerely,

Pardon Advisory Board

Office of Governor Tony Evers

Dassey was convicted for playing a role in the 2005 rape and murder of Teresa Halbach. His case was made famous in the Netflix series, “Making a Murderer.”

On Oct. 31, 2015, freelance photographer Teresa Halbach disappeared after a trip to photograph a vehicle at the Avery Salvage Yard in Manitowoc County. Investigators say they found her remains in a burn pit on the Avery property. Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were arrested and charged with Halbach's murder.

In 2007, a jury found Dassey guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. One of the key elements of the prosecution was a confession Dassey gave to detectives. Dassey's current legal team and critics claim Dassey's confession was coerced and therefore unreliable.

Dassey was 16 at the time of the killing of Teresa Halbach. His attorneys argue investigators used improper techniques while interrogating a juvenile with a low IQ. They say investigators made false promises to Dassey that he'd be released if he told them about the killing.

