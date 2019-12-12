Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson headed to state Athletic Hall of Fame

Two Green Bay Packers greats are heading into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame together.

Longtime quarterback Brett Favre and former wide receiver Jordy Nelson were selected for induction into the organization’s 70th Anniversary Class next year, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

One of the greatest quarterbacks of his era, Favre led the Packers to their third Super Bowl title in 1997 (XXXI), won three straight MVP trophies, and went to nine Pro Bowls (11 overall) during his time in the Green and Gold. By the time he retired, after stints in New York and Minnesota, he retired holding the NFL records for passing attempts, completion, yards, and touchdowns.

“I am looking forward to going into the 70th anniversary class of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame,” Favre said in a statement provided by the Hall of Fame.

Nelson, who holds the team’s record for receiving yards in a season, called his June induction and “honor.” He also racked up 140 yards receiving in Super Bowl XLV, helping bring the Vince Lombardi trophy back to Lambeau Field, in 2010.

He ranks second in team history in touchdown receptions, third in receptions overall, and fifth in receiving yards and is the only player in Packers’ history to rack up three seasons with at least 13 touchdowns, the Hall of Fame said in its announcement.

Favre and Nelson’s induction ceremony is slated for June 5, 2020, in Madison.

Upon their entry, they will join 143 other members of the Hall, including Barry Alvarez, Al McGuire, Bud Selig, Donald Driver, Charles Woodson, Herb Kohl, Bob Harlan, Robin Yount, Sidney Moncrief, and Bob Uecker.

