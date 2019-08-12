Brewers 2020 regular-season schedule released

There are a lot of dates to circle in the 2020 calendar. Major League Baseball released the 2020 regular-season schedule on Monday.

For the Milwaukee Brewers, opening day is March 26, 2020 against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.

The Brew Crew welcomes the Mets and the Phillies for back-to-back four-game series from April 9-16, which will be eight games in eight days.

The Dodgers will return to Miller Park from September 4 -7 for four big games.

Click here to see the complete 2020 regular-season schedule.