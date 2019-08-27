Brewers, Bucks and Packers send veterans to D.C. on Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

The Milwaukee Brewers, Bucks and Green Bay Packers are stepping up to the plate and sending three planeloads of local veterans on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington D.C., according to NBC affiliate WTMJ4.

The flight, scheduled for Oct. 19, is Stars and Stripes 55th mission. It will take 240 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from southeastern and east central Wisconsin to visit the memorials built in their honor in Washington D.C.

It will be an all-expenses-paid trip, thanks to the Wisconsin pro sports teams, WTMJ4 reports.

Veterans will get to tour the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Marine Corps/Iwo Jima Memorial and the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

