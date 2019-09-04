Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich visits patients at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich stopped by the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, to hang out with the MVPs (aka Most Valuable Patients).

Jack, shown in the picture below, has been a patient in the hospital since May 10.

Hospital officials say watching the Brewers on TV has brought Jack some comfort.

“Thank you, Christian, for bringing smiles to our kids’ faces,” according to the tweet from the hospital.