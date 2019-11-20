Brewers' Yelich picked for R.B.I. Baseball 20 cover

Milwaukee Brewers’ outfielder Christian Yelich may not have brought home the MVP this year, but he just picked up another honor – being the face of MLB’s own video game this season.

According to MLB.com, Yelich was picked to appear on the cover of R.B.I. Baseball 2020. On it, he’ll be wearing the brand-new, yet classic, ball-in-glove logo the team brought back as it celebrates its 50th season in Milwaukee.

The latest edition of R.B.I. Baseball is slated to be released for PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices, Nintendo Switch, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, MLB reports. The release dates have not been announced. It is expected to cost $29.99 on console systems and $6.99 on smartphone and tablets.

Hopefully, if there’s a RBI Baseball equivalent of the Madden Curse, which hexed the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes earlier this year, let’s hope Yelich took care of that at the end of last season.

