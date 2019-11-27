Brewers send Grisham, Davies to Padres for top prospect

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly just picked up one of the best prospects in baseball, but in the process had to give up a former first-round pick who helped drive them into the playoffs following the loss of Christian Yelich to injury.

According to a report on MLB.com, the Brewers will get infielder Luis Urias from the San Diego Padres, along with pitcher Eric Lauer and a player to be named later. In exchange, they're sending outfielder Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies to sunny California.

As MLB.com's Adam McCalvy points out, Urias is going into the new season as the 16th most promising prospect. In six years in the minors, in the minor leagues, he's posted a .308/.297/.433 slash line and hit .221 with four home runs in 83 games with Padres last season.

Lauer posted a 14-17 record in 52 starts, with a 4.40 ERA for the Padres over the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Grisham played in 52 games for the Brewers last season, hitting .231 with six homers and had a 0.7 WAR for the club. Davies has spent the past five seasons as a starter, recording a 43-32 record with a 3.91 ERA.