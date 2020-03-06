Brewers sign 9-year deal with Christian Yelich

The Milwaukee Brewers have reached a deal with Christian Yelich that will keep the former National League Most Valuable Player in their lineup for several more years.

Brewers general manager David Stearns says the team has signed Yelich to a nine-year contract running through the 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029.

The 28-year-old outfielder had two years plus a club option remaining on the seven-year, $49.5 million contract he signed in March 2015 as a member of the Miami Marlins.

Yelich has been arguably the National League's productive player in the two seasons since the Brewers acquired him.

