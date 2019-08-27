Brewers star Christian Yelich poses nude for ESPN The Magazine

ESPN announced that star Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will feature in the upcoming BODY issue of ESPN The Magazine.

Yelich is joined by several other athletes including Kelley O’Hara, the recent World Cup winner with the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team as well as the Philadelphia Eagles entire offensive line.

ESPN says the BODY issue was "created in celebration of the athletic form...and has featured athletes of all shapes and size, representing numerous sports,"

The official gallery, including photos and athlete story pages, will go live on espn.com on Wednesday, September 4.

The 11th annual BODY issue hits newsstands on September 6th.