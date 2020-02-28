Brewery gunman accused of punching woman, gun crime in 90s

The man police say killed five of his co-workers at a Milwaukee brewery before killing himself was accused of punching a woman and pointing a gun at another vehicle in the 1990s.

Court documents show the suspect, which NBC15 News is not naming, was charged in 1991 with disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County after witnesses said he pointed a gun at their Ford Bronco while they were stopped at a light.

The case was ultimately dismissed. The suspect was 22 at the time. He was charged with battery in 1995 after a woman accused him of punching her in the mouth.

That case was also dismissed.