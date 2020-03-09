Bricks fall from East Side brick and mortar store

Megan's Custom Framing lost part of it's outside framing on Saturday. The top portion of their storefront brick collapsed.

"I am just happy it didn't happen during the day when I had around 20 people in and out," Owner, Megan Wigtion said.

Wigtion says the bricks fell at night and were cleaned up on Sunday. The City of Madison Inspectors checked the structure and found no risks. Wigtion says Megan's Framing will be reopening on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

She has been at the location for 8 years. She leases from M&M Real Estate which just recently informed her they have plans to redevelop the property.

The City of Madison confirmed with NBC15 they have received a demolition request from the property owners.

"It is a thorough process, and will take time to get all the proper approvals before anything moves forward," Kyle Bunnow, with the City of Madison said.