Bricks of cocaine wash ashore on Florida beaches during Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian has sent wind and rains to the Florida coast. It’s also apparently sent bricks of cocaine.

A Melbourne Police officer was patrolling near Paradise Beach Park on Tuesday when a concerned citizen approached him.

The person directed the officer to a suspicious package on the sand. It turns out the package contained a kilogram of cocaine.

It wasn’t the only brick of cocaine discovered Tuesday on the Florida coast.

NBC News reports that police in Cocoa Beach seized a duffel bag that washed ashore with 15 bricks of cocaine inside.

Police said one kilo of cocaine is estimated to be worth $20,000 to $30,000 in the Orlando area.

Authorities are now investigating where the drugs may have come from.

