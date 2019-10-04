Bridge reopens in Darlington, some water remains on road

After flooding forced the closure of the Main Street bridge in Darlington, it reopened Friday morning after the river continues to recede.

According to Darlington Police Chief Jason King, one bridge lane is open, but there is still water present and people need to drive with caution.

King said there is still a lot of water in the city and people should remain alert.

King initially said the bridge would be closed until 12 a.m. Saturday, but the water receded faster than anticipated.

This is the second time in 2019 the bridge has closed due to flooding. Back in March, most of downtown was shut down after heavy rains.

