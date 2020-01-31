Brighter days ahead this weekend

If it's felt like forever since we have seen the sun, you would be correct. Southern Wisconsin is in the midst of one of the longest stretches of cloudy weather in quite some time. A stretch that has surpassed 10 days in Madison!

While there is no immediate end to the gloomy conditions, there is light at the end of the tunnel. A weathermaker finally pushes through the area this weekend and gives the boot to the stagnant air mass overhead. This won't happen until Sunday meaning Saturday will see plenty of cloud cover and continued chances of flurries.

Cloud cover will start to thin late Saturday and into Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny skies return for Sunday along with southerly winds. That combination will boost temperatures into the middle 40s! If it weren't for a deep snow pack, near record highs around 50 degrees wouldn't be out of the question.

