High speed chase leads to crash on Madison's East Side

Two suspects were arrested after a vehicle pursuit led to a crash in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Madison Police responded to a shots fired incident on Park Ridge Drive around 12:45 in the afternoon.

Police said evidence linked the shooting to a stolen White Audi that had left the area. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old female suspects crashed into an MPD squad car then fled on foot, according to police. The suspects were arrested after a foot pursuit.

Both women were treated for minor injuries. Two MPD officers were also treated for minor injuries related to the crash and foot pursuit.

The two suspects were arrested on tentative charges of eluding a police officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owners consent.

