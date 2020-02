Utilityman Brock Holt and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract, a deal that includes a team option for 2021.

The 31-year-old left-handed batter had spent his first eight major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.

He hit a career-high .297 last year with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field. Holt has a .271 career batting average and .714 OPS.