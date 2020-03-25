Brodhead man coughs, spits at officer, claims to have COVID-19, police say

A police chase ended with a Brodhead man coughing and spitting at an officer claiming he had the coronavirus Saturday afternoon, says Brodhead police.

They said they tried to stop a speeding vehicle driven by Tyler Abraham around 1:42 p.m. on Center Avenue after he sped from a stop sign.

Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said his officers had to stop the pursuit on Keesey Road and Nelson Road in the Town of Spring Valley.

Janesville Police later found the vehicle on the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Janesville and took Abraham into custody.

Hughes said the 26-year-old then coughed and began spitting towards an officer saying he had the coronavirus. He said Abraham also vomited on the floor and tried to fling it at the officer.

Abraham was cited for several traffic violations, including his eighth offense for driving on a suspended license

The case is being referred to the Green County District Attorney’s Office. Hughes referred the following charges: resisting arrest and obstructing, disorderly conduct, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering safety, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, and threatening to disseminate a biological agent.

Abraham is currently out on bail and awaiting his initial appearance.