Brody’s Roar searches for cure to deadly disease

4-year-old Brody Koslowski is like most boys his age: he has an unlimited amount of energy, a curiosity for new toys around him and an affinity for dinosaurs. What sets Brody apart from other 4-year-olds, a stunning diagnosis his family is still wrapping their minds around.

“I honestly thought, 'No, there's no way there's anything seriously wrong,’” says Brody’s mom, Molly Koslowski.

It all started after 6-month-old baby brother Colt came home from the hospital.

“We had Colt home for a week and Brody had a really bad seizure,” Molly says. “Shortly after that we got the call from our neurologist that he wanted him to get tested.”

The diagnosis: Batten disease, or CLN 2, a rare genetic disorder that has no known cure.

“Basically what his cells can't do is produce that enzyme, so the treatment that he gets is kind of the synthetic enzyme that helps him get rid of the waste,” says Matt Koslowski, Brody’s dad.

“He was walking by the time he was 10 months,” Molly says, explaining that most patients do not see symptoms until age 4 or 5. “I mean his only thing that we thought was maybe his speech was a little off.”

Brody has a “limited vocabulary,” and bouts with seizures. Symptoms beyond that range from small to severe.

“Typically kids with the disease lose their ability to walk, they go blind, and usually don't make it to the age of 12,” Molly tells NBC15 News.

According to the Batten Disease Support and Research Association, 2 to 4 births out of every 100,000 in the United States are affected by Batten disease.

“It's been devastating,” Molly says, tearing up. “You know, he's such a happy kid. And to know that he has this disease that we can't help him, has been really hard."

Brody is believed to be the only child in Wisconsin with the diagnosis. He is the only child in Madison to receive treatments for the disease.

“He does get treatment every other week at American Family Children’s Hospital where they are replacing the enzyme in his brain,” Molly explains. “It is not a cure, it is only a treatment to help prolong his life as long as we can, or until science catches up.”

There are 14 known forms of the disease, referred to as CLN1-CLN14.

“If there is any silver lining to this, the type of Batten's disease that Brody has is the only one that has a treatment,” Molly explains.

Brody was only diagnosed with Batten disease in May of 2019. Since then, his family has reached out to other families whose children have the same diagnosis, looking for answers and support. Matt even traveled to Denver this July, learning more about the disease at a convention.

Meanwhile, family and friends closer to home are working to spread awareness and support for the Koslowski family.

“From the very start is just because we love them, honestly from the bottom of our hearts. They are the nicest people, they would do anything for anybody, and for Brody and itself, and we love that little guy,” says Theresa Sutfin, a family friend.

For months, Sutfin and others have been organizing the benefit Brody’s Roar. The goal is to raise funds for Batten disease and show support for the Koslowski family.

Brody’s Roar will be held this Sunday October 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Madison Curling Club at 4802 Marsh Road in McFarland.

The event is open to the public. There will be games and face painting for kids and a silent auction raising funds for Brody and his family.

