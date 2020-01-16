Brown County Board votes down Second Amendment Sanctuary County proposal

The Brown County Board of Supervisors voted down a non-binding resolution proposing Brown County be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

The measure failed on a tie vote after hearing from dozens of citizens and nearly two hours of discussion from board members.

We first told you January 6, the resolution was brought forward by Supervisor Steve Deslauriers.

The resolution would have reaffirmed the county’s support for the second amendment, the right to bear arms, and oppose any legislation that would infringe upon that right.

Deslauriers says he brought forward the resolution to send a message to state and federal lawmakers on where Brown County stands on the issue.

“I was looking to have this Brown County Board make a strong statement to state and federal legislators to protect our state from what is happening in Virginia,” said Deslauriers.

Board members debated the topic, adding amendments but eventually nothing passed.

"It’s not sending a message to the legislature, but some people believe that it is, some people believe red flag gun laws are in here, but it’s not. Red flag gun laws are not addressed at all in here. This is saying we’re leaving it up to the courts to decide what’s constitutional, which literally means nothing," said Supervisor Tom Sieber.

Florence County in Wisconsin passed a similar resolution in November, becoming the first county in Wisconsin to take a stance.

