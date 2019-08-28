"Buckle Up, Be Patient:" WI travelers urged to be safe over Labor Day weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and its Division of State Patrol are asking people to be prepared for slower traffic in work zones and along major travel corridors over Labor Day weekend.

According to WisDOT, construction on most highway projects will stop by Noon on Aug. 30 and will not resume until 6 a.m. Sept. 3. Despite the halt in construction, drivers are asked to be alert for work zones, lane restrictions, and potential delays.

During last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend in Wisconsin, traffic crashes resulted in seven fatalities and 355 injuries.

Officials expect peak travel times to be between 12 - 8 p.m on Aug. 30 and again on Labor Day.

“The State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be working to help keep traffic moving safely and efficiently,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “But motorists need to do their part. That means buckle up, watch your speed, be patient and focused on the road ahead.”

Significant road construction projects that may impact holiday travel:





Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties: I-41/94 has an 18.5-mile long construction work zone. There are three lanes available in both directions, but some of the areas have narrow lanes and lane shifts. The entire length of the project has a reduced speed limit of 60 mph.

Dane and Rock counties: Motorists on I-39/90 and I-43 near Beloit should be alert for lane shifts, crossovers and reduced speeds.

Dane County: Verona Road (US 18/151) motorists should be alert for lane shifts and reduced speeds

La Crosse County: I-90 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between La Crosse and West Salem. Drivers are asked to anticipate reduced speeds and a 55-mph speed limit.

Sauk County: US 12 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Sauk City and Baraboo. Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds and a 55-mph speed limit through the work area.

Dane and Iowa counties: US 151 lane closures are in place throughout the roughly 20-mile stretch between Blue Mounds and Dodgeville. Speeds reduced to 55 mph in the work zones.

Monroe County: I-90 is reduced to two lanes of bi-directional traffic from Sparta to Tomah. Drivers are asked to anticipate reduced speeds and a 55-mph speed limit.

Winnebago, Calumet and Outagamie counties: Lane reductions and lane shifts on US 10. The speed limit in the WIS 441 work zone is reduced to 55 mph.

Manitowoc County/City of Manitowoc: US 10 (Waldo Boulevard) is closed between 8th Street and Maritime Drive in the city of Manitowoc. WIS 42 is closed at Waldo Boulevard in the city of Manitowoc.

Marquette County: WIS 23 in Montello is closed to through traffic for reconstruction. Traffic is detoured via I-39, WIS 21, and WIS 22. Motorists can access local businesses in Montello via local streets.

Marathon County: Marathon County WW bridge in the village of Maine will be reduced to one 10 ½-foot-wide lane with the use of temporary signals.

Portage County: Business 51 (Post Road) in the village of Plover and Whiting is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction.

Wood County: WIS 97 (Central Avenue) in Marshfield is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds.

Vilas County: US 51 in the town of Arbor Vitae will be reduced to one lane in each direction between WIS 47 and WIS 70 east. Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds in the work area.

Lincoln County: WIS 86 over the Wisconsin River in Tomahawk is reduced to one lane with the use of temporary signals.

Lincoln County: WIS 17 north of Merrill at the Hay Meadow Creek is reduced to one lane with the use of temporary signals.

Buffalo County: WIS 35 bridges over the Mississippi River tributaries will have traffic signals controlling a single-lane closure. Motorists should anticipate delays in this area.

Dunn County: The Hay River Bridge (WIS 25) is closed between WIS 170 and County N. Traffic is detoured using WIS 170, County S and County N.

Dunn and St. Croix counties: Eastbound traffic through the I-94 construction zone west of Menomonie between WIS 128 and Wilson Creek has been shifted to the shoulder from County K to the east end of the project.

Sawyer County: US 63 from Hayward to Seeley is open to traffic. Passing lanes in Seeley and Cable will remain closed over the holiday, and motorists in this area should anticipate reduced speeds.

St. Croix County: Eastbound I-94 traffic is using temporary lanes east of Roberts as construction crews replace bridges over 130th Street and the Kinnickinnic River. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph.

St. Croix County: The Dry Rub Bridge (US 12) is closed. Traffic is detoured using I-94 via WIS 128 and US 63.

Trempealeau County: I-94 westbound traffic is using temporary lanes in the median northwest of Osseo, where bridges over County NN and the Buffalo River are being replaced. Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds.



Law enforcement agencies are also working in greater numbers for longer hours for the statewide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign that continues through Labor Day.