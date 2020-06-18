Buckle up: "Click it or Ticket" campaign begins Monday

Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will be out in greater numbers over the next two weeks to help save lives.

The annual "Click it or Ticket" seat belt campaign begins June 22 and runs through July 5.

“The primary goal of this national public education and enforcement initiative is motorist safety,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “To move towards our goal of Zero Deaths on Wisconsin roads, we need all motorists to be safe and responsible. That means buckle up, watch your speed and set the phone aside.”

Wisconsin's current seat belt use rate is 90.2-percent. However, the WisDOT says 44-percent of the 209 people killed in vehicle crashes in 2019 were not wearing seat belts.

Wisconsin's primary seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite drivers for failing to wear a seat belt. They can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger.

Failure to wear a seat belt resulted in 41,654 traffic violations in 2019.

During Click It or Ticket, WisDOT will use designated federal funds to support enhanced law enforcement efforts, TV, radio and other public education messages. Electronic message signs along major highways will also display buckle up reminders.