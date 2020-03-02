Bucks' Budenholzer named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February, the NBA announced today. This is the second time Budenholzer has won Coach of the Month this season and the fifth time as head coach of the Bucks.

In February, Budenholzer led the Bucks to the best record in the NBA at 10-1, which was tied for the third-best month in Bucks history (min. 10 games) and improved the team’s league-best record this season to 51-8. Milwaukee outscored its opponents by an average of 15.2 points per game last month as it led the league in scoring (120.8 ppg) and gave up the fewest points on average (105.6 ppg.). Nine of the Bucks’ 10 wins in February came by double digits, including three by 20+ points and the largest win of the season on Feb. 28 when the Bucks defeated the Thunder by 47 points.

In his second season as head coach of the Bucks, Budenholzer has led Milwaukee to the top record in the NBA at 52-8. The Bucks are outscoring their opponents by 12.7 points per game this season, currently the highest mark in league history, while ranking first in scoring (119.6), opponent field goal percentage (.410), net rating (12.1), defensive rating (101.1) and third in defensive rating (113.2).

This is the sixth Coach of the Month honor for Budenholzer in his career.

