The Bucks will be back in action next week when Bucks Gaming tips off their 2020 NBA 2K league season.

The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league founded in 2018 featuring the best NBA 2K players in the world.

Bucks Gaming's week one matchup against Magic Gaming will be the first of at least six weeks of remote gameplay that will feature all 23 teams competing in regular-season matchups.

Season 3 of the @NBA2KLeague is finally here 🙌



Five more days until tip-off with @MagicGaming! pic.twitter.com/NH3ApPsRol — Bucks Gaming (@BucksGG) May 1, 2020

Bucks Gaming is scheduled for nine head-to-head matchups during the first six weeks of remote gameplay with every matchup being a best-of-three series.

All games will be streamed live on the league's Youtube and Twitch page.

Milwaukee's squad is led by Aaron "ARooks" Rookwood who is in his third season with the team after earning All-NBA 2K League First Team honors in 2019.

Originally scheduled for March 24, the tip off to the league's third season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.