Bucks busy as NBA free agency gets underway

The Milwaukee Bucks have been busy the first night of NBA free agency.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, Khris Middleton is re-signing with the team.

"Free agent Khris Middleton has agreed to a five-year, $178M deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, Excel Sports agent Mike Lindeman tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option." Wojnarowski posted on Twitter.

Another core member of the Bucks team last season is staying too. Brook Lopez has signed a new with the team.

"Once free agency opens at 6 PM ET, Brook Lopez is planning to sign a four-year, $52M deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN" Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Bucks did lose Malcolm Brogdon to free agency. Brogdon was part of a sign and trade with Indiana.

"Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal with Indiana, league sources tell ESPN. Indiana is trading a first-round and two future second round picks to the Milwaukee for Malcolm Brogdon, league sources tell ESPN" said Wojnarowski.