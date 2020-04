The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks remain confident the coronavirus pandemic won't put a permanent halt to the season and that they'll get to resume chasing their first league title in nearly half a century.

The Bucks had a league-best 53-12 record when play was suspended three weeks ago.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has spent part of this hiatus making sure the Bucks don't lose their edge whenever they do get back on the floor.