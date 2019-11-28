Bucky Badger, Goldy Gopher exchange Twitter blows before Saturday's Battle for the Axe

Bucky Badger and Goldy Gopher spent the week battling it out on Twitter before the big Battle for the Axe on Saturday.

The stakes are huge for the border rivalry game, with the winner taking the Big Ten West and playing the Ohio State Buckeyes for the Big Ten National Championship on Dec. 7.

The all-time series between Minnesota and Wisconsin is tied 60-60-8 after the Gophers won 37-15 last year on the road to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Minnesota struck the first blow Sunday, with a "live look" at Bucky Badger getting ready for Saturday's game.

But Bucky Badger quickly responded, comparing Goldy Gopher to the gopher from "Caddyshack."

The Twitter war has continued throughout the week, with insults ranging from Goldy Gopher kicking the back of airplane seats and walking in the bike lane, to Bucky Badger using Comic Sans and hating Baby Yoda.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium. ESPN College GameDay is heading to Minneapolis for the college football battle. The show is making its first-ever trip to the University of Minnesota.