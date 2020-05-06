Budget shortfalls: how cities are making up for losses due to COVID-19

COVID-19 is causing a ripple effect across the community, including into city budgets.

A lot of a city's budget relies on the money people spend. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city is projecting a $30 million shortfall in this year's budget, as much of the city remains closed.

“I don’t think we will be able to mitigate the entire shortfall. Frankly, we are going to have to draw from our fun balance this year, which is the equivalent of a rainy day fund," she said.

This week, Rhodes-Conway said the city announced an immediate hiring freeze on all positions to make up for revenue losses and increased spending on things like personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We may have to look at furloughs for some staff in order to save a little more additional money but we are going to look at all our options this year," she said.

She said as of now, they have not issued any furloughs and have kept everyone employed.

"In the longer term, I think what it will be that there are positions in the city that we won’t fill, and so that may have some impact on service levels," she said.

Representatives with the city of Janesville said they are projecting about $700,000 dollars in losses over the next three months, but are working to understand what the long-term effects will be as more data becomes available.

"The city manager did implement recommendations that include a hiring freeze currently, including all seasonal positions, as well as the cancellation of some summer internships," Janesville's finance director, Max Gagin, said.

Gagin said it is a little too early to say what the exact impact will be on their 2021 budget, but there will be lasting effects. He said some of the most significant losses are due to losing room tax revenue from hotels and motels and closing recreational facilities.

"For municipalities, the economy could be recovering, but our budgetary situations lag and get better at a later date than say the national economy, he said.

Rhodes-Conway said they predict another $30 million dollar or more gap for next year's budget as well and are already working on crafting it.

Dane Co, Executive Joe Parisi said the county has about a $500 million operating budget. $68 million comes from sales tax. With current closures, they anticipate losing as much as $30 million. Parisi said they are taking steps to minimizing losses, including instituting a hiring freeze and sending a memo to employees for voluntary furloughs. He said the hope is to also access federal money to fill the gap.

