Buffalo Phil's in Wisconsin Dells creates LEGO 'Brick City'

Buffalo Phil's in Wisconsin Dells already tries to adhere to their younger customers by offering a train that delivers food. Owner James Schmitz wanted to talk it a step further and that is when the idea of 'Brick City' started.

"I went to a train convention in Madison and I saw all of the kids hovering over one booth that had LEGO sets," Schmitz said. "So I thought why can't we do this in the Dells."

Schmitz rallied kids of his staff members, nieces and nephews and his own kids to build LEGO sets for 'Brick City.'

"The kids started in December of last year and we unveiled it in May of 2019," Schmitz said.

The city offers everything from a LEGO Hogwarts castle from Harry Potter, Cinderella's castle, a small town complete with a Kwik-Mart and under water LEGO display with submarines.

The international LEGO artist Paul Hetherington is coming from Canada to add a 400,000 tourism-themed structure to the city Thursday, November 14.

If you'd like to see the 'Brick City' you can do it anytime Buffalo Phil's is open. For more information click here.