Buffalo Wild Wings to reopen indoor dining at nearly all nearby locations

Buffalo Wild Wings will reopen indoor dining at all but one locations in the Greater Madison area by Wednesday.

Takeout and delivery will still be available to customers through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or online.

The following locations will be open by June 17, or are already open:



Janesville – Opened 6/12

Beloit – Opened 6/12

Monona

Fitchburg

Madison – East Towne Mall

Madison, WI – University of Wisconsin – Opening late summer 2020

To ensure the safety of all guests upon reopening, the following operations, safety and sanitation steps will be taken by Buffalo Wild Wings staff:

