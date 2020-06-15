Buffalo Wild Wings to reopen indoor dining at nearly all nearby locations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Buffalo Wild Wings will reopen indoor dining at all but one locations in the Greater Madison area by Wednesday.
Takeout and delivery will still be available to customers through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or online.
The following locations will be open by June 17, or are already open:
- Janesville – Opened 6/12
- Beloit – Opened 6/12
- Monona
- Fitchburg
- Madison – East Towne Mall
- Madison, WI – University of Wisconsin – Opening late summer 2020
To ensure the safety of all guests upon reopening, the following operations, safety and sanitation steps will be taken by Buffalo Wild Wings staff:
- All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency;
- Tablets and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed and specific tables/section will be not in use to allow for a 6-foot minimum of distance between guests;
- Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests;
- Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request;
- Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members’ arrival for their shift.