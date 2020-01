Fans of "The Mandalorian" could soon have their own huggable and loveable, soft and cuddly Baby Yoda.

Build-A-Bear says it will begin selling the stuff adorable "Star Wars" animals," according to Business Insider.

Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John made the announcement during the ICR Conference in Orlando on Tuesday.

John said "The Child" would be available at Build-A-Bear workshops in the next few months.