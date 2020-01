Officers recovered seven bullet casings in a Madison parking lot Monday morning, police say.

The casings were found in the Warner Park Beach parking lot at 1101 Woodward Dr. around 10 a.m.

Following the reports, a witness reported seeing several cars speeding away from the parking lot, according to MPD.

Officers are checking area surveillance cameras to see if they captured images of those involved.

TITLE: Bullet casings found in beach parking lot in Madison