Bullet casings found outside Madison residence

Police officers found several bullet casings in the area outside a residence on the north side of Madison early Saturday morning.

Several calls to Dane County Dispatch reported hearing shots fired in the area of Northport Drive and Murrow Court at 4:05 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

A 19-year-old woman on the 500 block of Northport Drive told police a bullet entered her residence and lodged in a bedroom closet.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. Police are still investigating.