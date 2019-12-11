Bullet pierces Fitchburg home, flooding it and a neighbor's house

Two homes were flooded early Wednesday after a bullet pierced the wall of one of them and struck the sprinkler system, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Investigators say the bullet was fired overnight in the 3300 block of Leopald Way. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m.

The amount of water that poured into the neighbor's home left it uninhabitable for the person who lived there and their child, according to police. They had to be provided temporary shelter.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Officers have taken one person into custody and they were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Fitchburg's Fire Department is helping with the flooding and getting all of the water that flowed from the sprinkler system under control.