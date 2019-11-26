Bullet strikes stuffed shark in sleeping toddler's bedroom, Madison police say

A bullet fired on Madison's east side Sunday night went into a sleeping toddler's bedroom and pierced a Baby Shark stuffed animal, the Madison Police Dept. said Tuesday in an update to their investigation.

After officers responded around 9:00 that night to reports of shots fired in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road, they found dozens of shell casings and damage to nearby homes and cars. Additional canvassing and searching when the sun came up revealed more shell casings, as well as the bullet found in a home in the 900 block of Vernon Ave., and the child's stuffed toy.

So far, investigators have found 45 shell casings.

On Sunday, they said no injuries were reported from the incident. They believe the gunfire came from opposing groups of individuals firing at each other.

Madison Police have dedicated multiple resources from the Violent Crimes Unit and East District to the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

