Bullets strike residence, property on east side of Madison

Bullet rounds were found on the east side of Madison on Monday morning.

Madsion police received multiple calls of shots being fired in the area of the 700 block of Topaz Lane at 5:06 a.m. At the time, there was no evidence or damage, according to MPD.

Later Monday morning, seven spent bullet casings were found in the roadway on the 600 block of Vernon Avenue. One round was also found to have gone through the exterior wall of an occupied residence and was lodged in a stairwell.

Another round was found to have struck an outdoor planter at another residence on the same block. No injuries have been reported, according to the department.