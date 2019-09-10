Burglar arrested after UW-Madison student finds him in her apartment

A 24-year-old Madison man is in the Dane County Jail after police said he broke into a college student's apartment on Tuesday.

According to the Madison Police Department, a UW-Madison student woke up around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday and found a burglar inside her apartment on the 400 block of West Johnson Street.

She told police the burglar was using a light on his cell phone to look at items. Police said she confronted him and he left.

According to the Madison Police Department, Desmon Keys was found in the area using the victim's description. The student said she may have forgotten to lock her door.

Keys was arrested for burglary, disorderly conduct, and narcotics possession.