Burglar sneaks into Madison home, steals 2 cars in garage

Authorities are searching for a stolen vehicle after burglars snuck into a Madison home and stole two cars sitting in the garage Monday morning.

The victims, a husband and wife, were sleeping when a burglar reportedly entered their home on Southern Oak Place and snatched two sets of car keys.

Police say when the couple awoke, they discovered that both of their cars were missing.

Officers later found one car, a Lexus, parked and unoccupied on Melody Lane.

The other vehicle remains missing.

