Burglar steals car from Madison condo as owners watch through window

Police are searching for a burglar who broke into a couple’s Madison condo and stole their car and wallet last Sunday.

The residents of the McGuffey Drive condo unit awoke to the sound of their dog barking just after 2 p.m. The husband peered out their window to discover the burglar backing the couple’s Toyota 4Runner out of the driveway.

The couple soon after found out that the burglar had also gotten away with their wallet and the keys to the car. They suspect the burglar may have gotten into their unlocked SUV, and used an opener to break into the garage.

