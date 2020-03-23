Burglars enter Madison home, steal cars in broad daylight

Madison police said burglars entered a home on the city's southwest side in broad daylight Sunday, and stole two cars -- all while the victims were home.

According to police, the burglars got into a Council Crest home around 12:14 p.m. while a husband was working in the backyard, and his wife was upstairs taking a nap.

The burglars took his wallet and two sets of keys: one to a BMW 330 and the other to a Mercedes-Benz C300.

The victim used GPS tracking to determine the BMW was at the Dutch Mill Park and Ride on Collins Court. Officers found it parked and unoccupied. It was towed back to the victim's home.