Burglars enter Westport home using garage door opener from unlocked vehicle

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to lock their homes, garages, and vehicles on a daily basis after burglars were found inside a Town of Westport home.

Deputies responded to the home on Riveredge Road at 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the victims heard the burglars inside their home. The suspects got away with car keys and a wallet. Authorities said they entered the home by using a garage door opener from an unlocked car.

The sheriff's office is also asking neighbors to check their property because the group of burglars targets several homes at a time.

Authorities ask if people have home surveillance systems to save and share anything suspicious with law enforcement.