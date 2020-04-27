Burglars enter home, steal BMW while family sleeps, Madison Police say

Burglars entered a home on Madison’s Southwest side and took off in a BMW while a family was sleeping, says Madison Police.

The mother said she heard footsteps downstairs around 2:30 Saturday morning and later heard a car door slam. She saw her husband’s BMW and a smaller SUV speeding away from their home on Arctic Fox Drive.

Police say the thieves got in through an open garage and stole a wallet, car keys, and other items.

An officer was in the neighborhood after another caller reported several young people were roaming around and checking car doors.

