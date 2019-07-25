Burglars make off with $6k in cigarettes from Madison store

Burglars made off with 76 cartons of cigarettes, valued at over $6,000, following an early morning break-in on the north side of Madison early Thursday morning.

Video surveillance showed two people wearing hooded sweatshirts and prying their way into the 2402 W. Broadway location at 2:35 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The suspects could be seen entering the store and filling a garbage bag with cigarettes, but fled before officers arrived.

A crowbar was found at the scene, according to the department. Police are still investigating.