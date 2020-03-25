Burglars smash window, steal empty ATM from Mickey's Tavern

Madison police said burglars stole an empty ATM from Mickey's Tavern overnight.

Officials said a runner called police Wednesday morning after finding a front window broken out at the tavern on Williamson Street.

Investigators discovered an ATM was stolen during the smash-and-grab style burglary.

"Some criminals are evidently not staying abreast of the news, but Mickey's and other Wisconsin bars were ordered shuttered last week because of COVID-19," Madison police said.

The burglar, or burglars, got an ATM, but no cash, as money was emptied from the machine after the closure order.