Burglars steal cars, break into home on Madison's east side

Madison police are investigating another burglary, this time on the east side.

According to the Madison Police Department, around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Wintergreen Drive for a burglary.

Officers said the suspects used a garage door opener located in a locked vehicle parked in the driveway to get into the house. Keys and other items were taken from inside the home, then the thieves took two of the three cars parked in the driveway.

A barking dog alerted several of the people who lived in the home during the burglary.

This incident is still under investigation and the Madison Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crimestoppers.

